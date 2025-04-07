FYERS Unleashes FIA: Revolutionizing Stock Screening with AI

In a move set to transform how traders approach the stock market, FYERS has launched its latest innovation, FIA (FYERS Intelligent Assistant). This AI-powered tool simplifies the creation of stock screeners, enabling traders to utilize real-time data with natural language inputs.

Since its debut, FIA has seen rapid adoption among traders in India, with over 100,000 screeners created just one week post-launch and maintaining an impressive 85% retention rate. This underscores its early success and utility in the financial community.

Designed to cut through the complexities of traditional stock trading tools, FIA allows users to generate instant insights by inputting simple English queries like finding midcap stocks close to their 52-week high. This enables traders to focus on strategy and execution rather than navigating cumbersome tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)