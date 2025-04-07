Left Menu

FYERS Unleashes FIA: Revolutionizing Stock Screening with AI

FYERS has launched FIA (FYERS Intelligent Assistant), an AI-driven screener that allows traders to create customized stock screeners using natural language. FIA's debut saw strong adoption, with over 100,000 screeners created and an 85% retention rate. It simplifies trading insights by offering real-time data in response to user queries.

Updated: 07-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:49 IST
In a move set to transform how traders approach the stock market, FYERS has launched its latest innovation, FIA (FYERS Intelligent Assistant). This AI-powered tool simplifies the creation of stock screeners, enabling traders to utilize real-time data with natural language inputs.

Since its debut, FIA has seen rapid adoption among traders in India, with over 100,000 screeners created just one week post-launch and maintaining an impressive 85% retention rate. This underscores its early success and utility in the financial community.

Designed to cut through the complexities of traditional stock trading tools, FIA allows users to generate instant insights by inputting simple English queries like finding midcap stocks close to their 52-week high. This enables traders to focus on strategy and execution rather than navigating cumbersome tools.

