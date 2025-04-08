An ambitious collaboration between Russia and the United States sent an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts into orbit, safely arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday. Moscow heralded the mission as evidence of the enduring space cooperation between the two historic spacefaring nations.

The crew, American astronaut Jonathan Kim and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky, embarked from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz 2.1a rocket. Their journey culminated in a three-hour voyage to the ISS, marking another milestone in international space collaboration, confirmed by Russia's Roscosmos.

With the ISS soon retiring, Russia pioneers its own space endeavors, planning an independent space station by 2027 while boosting cooperation with China. Despite geopolitical strains, space remains a collaborative frontier where partnerships like these showcase the potential for transcending terrestrial conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)