Left Menu

Honasa Consumer Expands into Men's Personal Care with BTM Ventures Acquisition

Honasa Consumer Ltd has announced it will acquire BTM Ventures for Rs 195 crore to enter the men's personal care market. BTM Ventures, known for the Reginald Men brand, offers specialized men's care products. The acquisition supports Honasa's expansion in South India and into the men's care category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:11 IST
Honasa Consumer Expands into Men's Personal Care with BTM Ventures Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of notable FMCG brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co, is set to acquire BTM Ventures. The deal, valued at Rs 195 crore, marks Honasa's strategic entry into the burgeoning men's personal care market.

BTM Ventures, established by Trisha Reddy Talasani in August 2022, has made a name for itself with the Reginald Men brand, offering a range of men's products including sunscreen and serums. Over the past year, the brand achieved over Rs 70 crore in revenue with a 25% EBITDA margin.

The acquisition will see Honasa acquiring a 95% stake initially, with the remaining 5% to be acquired in 12 months, pending valuation. This move not only broadens Honasa's product line but also strengthens its foothold in South India, aligning with its strategic growth goals in the beauty and personal care industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025