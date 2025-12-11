Honasa Consumer Expands into Men's Personal Care with BTM Ventures Acquisition

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of notable FMCG brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co, is set to acquire BTM Ventures. The deal, valued at Rs 195 crore, marks Honasa's strategic entry into the burgeoning men's personal care market.

BTM Ventures, established by Trisha Reddy Talasani in August 2022, has made a name for itself with the Reginald Men brand, offering a range of men's products including sunscreen and serums. Over the past year, the brand achieved over Rs 70 crore in revenue with a 25% EBITDA margin.

The acquisition will see Honasa acquiring a 95% stake initially, with the remaining 5% to be acquired in 12 months, pending valuation. This move not only broadens Honasa's product line but also strengthens its foothold in South India, aligning with its strategic growth goals in the beauty and personal care industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)