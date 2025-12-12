Left Menu

NASA's Silence with Maven: Mars Mission in Limbo

NASA's Maven spacecraft, which studied Mars' atmosphere and relayed communications for rovers, has lost contact after a decade in orbit. The silence began after it went behind the planet. Investigations are ongoing, with other NASA spacecraft like Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter still operational.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:23 IST
NASA has been hit with unexpected silence from its Maven spacecraft, which has ably orbited Mars for more than ten years. Official communication from the space agency confirms that Maven ceased its routine updates over the weekend.

Initially, Maven was functioning perfectly. However, after it maneuvered behind the red planet, NASA was unable to reestablish contact. This abrupt cutoff has left scientists puzzled and eager to restore the link.

Launched in 2013, the Maven spacecraft played a critical role in studying changes in the Martian atmosphere and serving as a communication bridge for Mars rovers Curiosity and Perseverance. Meanwhile, NASA assures the public that engineering evaluations are currently underway to diagnose and remedy the situation, while other orbiters like Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter remain operationally sound.

