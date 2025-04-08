Left Menu

Innovative Gold Investment App Launched in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launches 'Zelt', an innovative application for gold investments developed by local entrepreneur Abishek Goyal. The app provides a secure and user-friendly platform for direct buyer-seller interactions. Tamang commended Goyal's entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, extending best wishes for his future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, unveiled a novel application focused on gold investments, signaling a boost in local entrepreneurship.

Developed by Abishek Goyal, a young innovator from Gangtok's Lall Market, the Zelt app is designed to bridge buyers and sellers directly in a secure and transparent environment.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the importance of such innovative ventures and extended his heartfelt wishes to Goyal for continued success in his entrepreneurial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

