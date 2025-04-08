Innovative Gold Investment App Launched in Sikkim
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launches 'Zelt', an innovative application for gold investments developed by local entrepreneur Abishek Goyal. The app provides a secure and user-friendly platform for direct buyer-seller interactions. Tamang commended Goyal's entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, extending best wishes for his future initiatives.
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, unveiled a novel application focused on gold investments, signaling a boost in local entrepreneurship.
Developed by Abishek Goyal, a young innovator from Gangtok's Lall Market, the Zelt app is designed to bridge buyers and sellers directly in a secure and transparent environment.
Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the importance of such innovative ventures and extended his heartfelt wishes to Goyal for continued success in his entrepreneurial journey.
