Innovative Gold Investment App Launched in Sikkim

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, unveiled a novel application focused on gold investments, signaling a boost in local entrepreneurship.

Developed by Abishek Goyal, a young innovator from Gangtok's Lall Market, the Zelt app is designed to bridge buyers and sellers directly in a secure and transparent environment.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the importance of such innovative ventures and extended his heartfelt wishes to Goyal for continued success in his entrepreneurial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)