Chess Drama: Hans Niemann's Mysterious Withdrawal

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann withdrew from the Freestyle Grand Slam in Paris just days before the event, citing personal reasons. This follows a past cheating scandal involving world champion Magnus Carlsen, which was settled outside of court. Event organizers were left in the dark about his abrupt decision.

Chess Drama: Hans Niemann's Mysterious Withdrawal

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has made headlines once again. This time, he has caused a stir by withdrawing from the Freestyle Grand Slam in Paris at the last minute. Niemann, who was previously embroiled in a cheating scandal with world champion Magnus Carlsen, informed organizers about his withdrawal due to unspecified 'personal reasons.'

The event organizers, including Freestyle Chess CEO Jan Henric Buettner, were taken by surprise when Niemann failed to respond to messages inquiring about his attendance. Attempts to contact him via phone and email also went unreturned. Niemann's absence from social media since the announcement has only added to the mystery.

Despite the disruption, the tournament continues with Azerbaijan's Nodirbek Abdusattoriv filling in for Niemann. Meanwhile, Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi have qualified for the quarter-finals, which are set to begin on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

