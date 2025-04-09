Left Menu

IIT Madras and Ziroh Labs Launch Game-Changer 'Kompact AI' for CPU-based Solutions

IIT Madras collaborates with Ziroh Labs to establish the Centre of AI Research, introducing 'Kompact AI' to tackle India's compute accessibility challenges. The platform enables AI models to run on CPUs, reducing dependency on costly GPUs, and aims to democratize AI for underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:27 IST
IIT Madras and Ziroh Labs Launch Game-Changer 'Kompact AI' for CPU-based Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras has teamed up with Ziroh Labs, a deep tech startup from California, to inaugurate the Centre of AI Research (COAIR) with an aim to address India's compute accessibility challenges through groundbreaking AI solutions. Central to this collaboration is the introduction of 'Kompact AI', an innovative platform that enables AI models to operate on CPUs rather than expensive GPUs.

The collaboration has optimized 17 AI models, including DeepSeek, Qwen, and Llama, focusing on enhancing efficiency and accuracy on CPU architectures, thus redefining AI development by minimizing dependence on GPUs. The venture, described by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, is inspired by nature's way of acquiring knowledge, aiming to bridge the AI accessibility gap.

'Kompact AI' aligns with their mission to convert research into practical solutions, facilitating AI model deployment in rural and underserved communities across India. This initiative paves the way for democratizing AI development by enabling developers worldwide to build and execute AI models on basic computing infrastructure while ensuring compliance with global data privacy norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025