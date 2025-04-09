IIT Madras and Ziroh Labs Launch Game-Changer 'Kompact AI' for CPU-based Solutions

IIT Madras has teamed up with Ziroh Labs, a deep tech startup from California, to inaugurate the Centre of AI Research (COAIR) with an aim to address India's compute accessibility challenges through groundbreaking AI solutions. Central to this collaboration is the introduction of 'Kompact AI', an innovative platform that enables AI models to operate on CPUs rather than expensive GPUs.

The collaboration has optimized 17 AI models, including DeepSeek, Qwen, and Llama, focusing on enhancing efficiency and accuracy on CPU architectures, thus redefining AI development by minimizing dependence on GPUs. The venture, described by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, is inspired by nature's way of acquiring knowledge, aiming to bridge the AI accessibility gap.

'Kompact AI' aligns with their mission to convert research into practical solutions, facilitating AI model deployment in rural and underserved communities across India. This initiative paves the way for democratizing AI development by enabling developers worldwide to build and execute AI models on basic computing infrastructure while ensuring compliance with global data privacy norms.

