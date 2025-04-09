Left Menu

Infosys Strengthens Partnership with AIB for Tech Transformation

Indian IT giant Infosys has announced an expanded partnership with the financial services group AIB. This collaboration aims to improve AIB's software systems and manage application development. By modernising technology and data capabilities, Infosys seeks to enhance AIB's operational efficiency and customer service.

Indian IT major Infosys announced on Wednesday an expansion of its partnership with AIB, a financial services group operating in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The collaboration aims to deliver enhanced application development, testing, and support services.

According to a statement from Infosys, the company will assist AIB in improving its software systems while managing application development and maintenance efforts. With this renewed partnership, Infosys will support AIB as it advances its transformation initiatives, providing greater value to customers and stakeholders.

AIB Group Chief Technology Officer Graham Fagan expressed that the extended collaboration will progressively modernize the firm's technology and data capabilities. Through shared expertise, both entities aim to fulfill their customer-first commitment and boost operational efficiency and resilience.

