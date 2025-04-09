Silent Nights: Tariffs Cast Shadow Over Christmas Decorations

Chinese producers of Christmas decorations report that pivotal orders from American clients have ceased, due to heightened import tariffs under U.S. President Trump's administration.

The tariffs, which have risen by 104%, are part of a trade conflict between the U.S. and China, disrupting the Chinese export business.

Economists predict these sanctions will negatively impact China's economic growth, exacerbating industrial issues and compelling Chinese exporters to find alternative international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)