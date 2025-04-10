Left Menu

Chetu Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Growth in AI and Software Solutions

Chetu, a leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, celebrates its 25th anniversary with significant revenue growth and industry recognition, especially in AI solutions. It has expanded its operations globally and demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company's organic growth and partnerships highlight its industry influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida, 10th April 2025 – Chetu, renowned for its digital intelligence and software solutions, is marking its 25th anniversary with a significant achievement, boasting a record-breaking $74.54 million in annual revenue. The company attributes its success to organic growth and strategic global partnerships.

Amidst evolving technological landscapes dominated by AI, Chetu remains committed to innovation, particularly in AI solutions. The company received accolades from top research firms, including Omdia and Everest Group, for its excellence in AI and data analytics. Chetu continues to set trends, driven by its dedicated and skilled workforce.

In India, Chetu's operations thrive on nurturing technological talent and fostering a culture of inclusivity and learning. Through CSR initiatives, the company contributes significantly to education and community welfare, supporting programs like the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir School and Akshaya Patra. Chetu's future plans include further expansion in the digital intelligence space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

