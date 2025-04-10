Chetu Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Growth in AI and Software Solutions

Noida, 10th April 2025 – Chetu, renowned for its digital intelligence and software solutions, is marking its 25th anniversary with a significant achievement, boasting a record-breaking $74.54 million in annual revenue. The company attributes its success to organic growth and strategic global partnerships.

Amidst evolving technological landscapes dominated by AI, Chetu remains committed to innovation, particularly in AI solutions. The company received accolades from top research firms, including Omdia and Everest Group, for its excellence in AI and data analytics. Chetu continues to set trends, driven by its dedicated and skilled workforce.

In India, Chetu's operations thrive on nurturing technological talent and fostering a culture of inclusivity and learning. Through CSR initiatives, the company contributes significantly to education and community welfare, supporting programs like the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir School and Akshaya Patra. Chetu's future plans include further expansion in the digital intelligence space.

