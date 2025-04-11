Left Menu

NIH Scientists Resume Official Travel After Suspension

Scientists at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) can resume official travel for conferences and meetings starting Thursday, as per a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services. The travel suspension had been in effect since February 26 and will be lifted on April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:21 IST
NIH Scientists Resume Official Travel After Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Scientists working at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be allowed to resume official travel for conferences and meetings starting Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The ban on official travel, which was imposed on February 26, is set to be lifted. This reinstatement follows the established approval processes set within each Institute and Center of the NIH.

Effective April 10, the spokesperson confirmed that official travel activities can proceed as long as they adhere to the pre-established guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025