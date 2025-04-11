NIH Scientists Resume Official Travel After Suspension
Scientists at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) can resume official travel for conferences and meetings starting Thursday, as per a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services. The travel suspension had been in effect since February 26 and will be lifted on April 10.
Scientists working at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be allowed to resume official travel for conferences and meetings starting Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services.
The ban on official travel, which was imposed on February 26, is set to be lifted. This reinstatement follows the established approval processes set within each Institute and Center of the NIH.
Effective April 10, the spokesperson confirmed that official travel activities can proceed as long as they adhere to the pre-established guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
