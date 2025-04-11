Left Menu

Unveiling Customer 360: Tredence's AI-Powered Growth Catalyst for TMT Enterprises

Tredence introduces Customer 360, an AI-powered solution for TMT enterprises, enhancing customer engagement through real-time insights and predictive intelligence. Built on Google Cloud Platform, it leverages data integration across multiple channels to deliver a comprehensive customer view, driving growth and improving customer interaction efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:23 IST
Tredence, a prominent data science and AI solutions company, has launched Tredence Customer 360, a customer intelligence tool aimed at Telco, Media & Technology (TMT) enterprises, during the Google Cloud Next 2025 event. The innovative solution, built on the Google Cloud Platform, promises to integrate fragmented data to provide real-time insights, hyper-personalization, and predictive intelligence aimed at boosting engagement and revenue growth.

Customer 360 is designed to transform customer engagement strategies by offering a comprehensive 360-degree view powered by AI, connecting first and third-party data across various customer interaction points such as streaming and gaming. By breaking down data silos, it empowers businesses to anticipate customer behavior, enhancing interaction quality and operational outcomes.

Through the Customer Engagement Driver, driven by Generative AI, Tredence offers instant insights by interpreting 2,500+ behavioral signals, thereby eliminating traditional dashboard-driven analytics. This tool enables seamless operations across marketing and digital platforms, aiming to predict customer needs and reduce churn, as highlighted by Tredence's leadership at the launch event.

