India Sets Stage for Self-reliant Semiconductor Success with New GaN Plant
The foundation stone for India's first Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor plant by Polymatech Electronics was laid in Nava Raipur. With a Rs 1,143 crore investment, it aims to produce 10 billion chips by 2030. This move is expected to boost India's tech industry and reduce reliance on imports.
In a significant development, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for India's inaugural Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor plant by Polymatech Electronics in Nava Raipur.
The facility, backed by a Rs 1,143 crore investment, is set to churn out 10 billion chips annually by 2030, with applications spanning telecom, IoT, and satellite communications. This strategic move seeks to curtail India's dependency on semiconductor imports while positioning it as a formidable entity in the global tech sector.
Eshwara Rao Nandam, MD and CEO of Polymatech Electronics, emphasized that Chhattisgarh's favorable industrial policies and the region's burgeoning infrastructure underpinned the decision for this landmark project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
