Left Menu

Guatemala Prison Riot: Hostage Crisis Unfolds

Inmates at Guatemala's prisons rioted, taking 46 hostages, mainly guards. The unrest, coordinated by the Barrio 18 gang, aimed to pressure authorities for better conditions following leader's transfer request. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda remains firm against negotiating. Security forces are controlling perimeters to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:31 IST
Guatemala Prison Riot: Hostage Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inmates at three prisons in Guatemala launched riots on Saturday, resulting in at least 46 people being taken hostage, primarily guards, as well as a psychologist, officials reported.

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda stated at a press conference that there have been no deaths or injuries among the hostages so far. Villeda accused the Barrio 18 gang of orchestrating the riots to demand better conditions, as their leader seeks a transfer to another facility for improved treatment.

Villeda asserted, 'I am not going to make any deals with any terrorist group, I will not give in to this blackmail, and I will not restore their privileges in exchange for them stopping their actions.' While prison guard hostage situations have occurred in the past in Guatemala, the number of hostages in this incident is higher than in previous cases. The ministry announced that security forces, including army members, are fully controlling the perimeter and are working to restore order and ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026