Guatemala Prison Riot: Hostage Crisis Unfolds

Inmates at three prisons in Guatemala launched riots on Saturday, resulting in at least 46 people being taken hostage, primarily guards, as well as a psychologist, officials reported.

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda stated at a press conference that there have been no deaths or injuries among the hostages so far. Villeda accused the Barrio 18 gang of orchestrating the riots to demand better conditions, as their leader seeks a transfer to another facility for improved treatment.

Villeda asserted, 'I am not going to make any deals with any terrorist group, I will not give in to this blackmail, and I will not restore their privileges in exchange for them stopping their actions.' While prison guard hostage situations have occurred in the past in Guatemala, the number of hostages in this incident is higher than in previous cases. The ministry announced that security forces, including army members, are fully controlling the perimeter and are working to restore order and ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)