Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious Data Centre Policy 2025: $20 Billion Boost

Rajasthan's Data Centre Policy 2025 is set to attract Rs 20,000 crore in investment over five years, turning the state into a data hub. The policy offers incentives, promotes environmental sustainability, and opens job opportunities, aiming to create a leading data centre ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:21 IST
Rajasthan's Ambitious Data Centre Policy 2025: $20 Billion Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the launch of the Rajasthan Data Centre Policy 2025, aimed at attracting Rs 20,000 crore in investments over the next five years. This initiative seeks to establish Rajasthan as a pivotal hub for data centres in India.

The policy, introduced as part of the 2024-25 state budget, encourages private sector participation and sets guidelines to enhance data management, performance, and security. Key provisions include various financial incentives, exemptions, and sustainability initiatives for data centre development.

By recognizing data centres as essential services and leveraging Rajasthan's space and renewable resources, the policy is expected to generate significant investment and employment while fostering a world-class data centre ecosystem in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025