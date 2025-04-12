Rajasthan's Ambitious Data Centre Policy 2025: $20 Billion Boost

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the launch of the Rajasthan Data Centre Policy 2025, aimed at attracting Rs 20,000 crore in investments over the next five years. This initiative seeks to establish Rajasthan as a pivotal hub for data centres in India.

The policy, introduced as part of the 2024-25 state budget, encourages private sector participation and sets guidelines to enhance data management, performance, and security. Key provisions include various financial incentives, exemptions, and sustainability initiatives for data centre development.

By recognizing data centres as essential services and leveraging Rajasthan's space and renewable resources, the policy is expected to generate significant investment and employment while fostering a world-class data centre ecosystem in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)