A New Era of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act Takes Center Stage

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has branded the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) a 'guarantee of loot', while endorsing the newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act as a corruption-proof alternative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

Addressing a media gathering post a BJP workshop, Rijiju dismissed criticisms and misinformation about the new law, emphasizing that, unlike MGNREGA, which allegedly allowed misappropriation of funds, the new act has closed such loopholes, portraying it as a robust, digitized legal framework.

Highlighting the act's significance, particularly for rural states like Uttar Pradesh, Rijiju underscored an increase in guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days, with compensatory provisions for delays, confirming its potential for substantial socioeconomic development.

