Left Menu

A New Era of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act Takes Center Stage

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlights the VB-G RAM G Act as a corruption-proof alternative to MGNREGA. He addresses opposition criticism, asserting the new act eliminates loopholes for financial irregularities and promises increased employment, especially benefitting states like Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:38 IST
A New Era of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act Takes Center Stage
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has branded the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) a 'guarantee of loot', while endorsing the newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act as a corruption-proof alternative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

Addressing a media gathering post a BJP workshop, Rijiju dismissed criticisms and misinformation about the new law, emphasizing that, unlike MGNREGA, which allegedly allowed misappropriation of funds, the new act has closed such loopholes, portraying it as a robust, digitized legal framework.

Highlighting the act's significance, particularly for rural states like Uttar Pradesh, Rijiju underscored an increase in guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days, with compensatory provisions for delays, confirming its potential for substantial socioeconomic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

 India
2
China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

 China
3
Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

 Global
4
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026