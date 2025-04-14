Optimized Electrotech Secures $6M for Global Expansion

Deep-tech imaging start-up Optimized Electrotech has successfully raised USD 6 million in a Series A funding round. The round was spearheaded by Blume Ventures and Mela Ventures, with additional contribution from 9Unicorns and existing investors like Rajiv Dadlani Group and Venture Catalysts.

This financial boost is aimed at advancing the company's next-generation AI imaging payloads and high-speed space-based surveillance solutions as well as enabling its penetration into international markets. The company is focused on bolstering its technological capabilities and affirming its role in supporting India's strategic security objectives.

Founder and Managing Director Sandeep Shah highlighted that the funding will facilitate the expansion of their offerings' scope and applicability across various geographies. The company plans to engage with friendly foreign partners to enhance its market presence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)