Motorola Unveils Game-Changing Edge60 Stylus with Built-in Stylus

Motorola has launched the innovative edge60 stylus, an AI-powered smartphone designed for creators and tech enthusiasts. Equipped with a built-in stylus, this device focuses on precision, creativity, and enhanced productivity. The edge60 stylus is perfect for tasks ranging from note-taking to AI-assisted photo editing.

The smartphone boasts a leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, capable of capturing detailed images and 4K video in low-light conditions. The 6.7-inch pOLED display, complemented by Dolby Atmos speakers, promises a top-tier entertainment experience.

Available from April 23, 2025, at a starting price of INR 21,999, the edge60 stylus combines a sleek design with powerful performance. Features include military-grade durability, IP68 water resistance, and the integration of moto AI for personalized, efficient use.

