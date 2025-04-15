Motorola Unveils Game-Changing Edge60 Stylus with Built-in Stylus
Motorola introduces the edge60 stylus, a smartphone designed for creators. It features a built-in stylus, AI-powered tools, and a 50MP Sony sensor. The device starts at INR 21,999 and offers unique features like AI Sketch to Image, a 6.7'' pOLED display, and military-grade durability.
- Country:
- India
Motorola has launched the innovative edge60 stylus, an AI-powered smartphone designed for creators and tech enthusiasts. Equipped with a built-in stylus, this device focuses on precision, creativity, and enhanced productivity. The edge60 stylus is perfect for tasks ranging from note-taking to AI-assisted photo editing.
The smartphone boasts a leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, capable of capturing detailed images and 4K video in low-light conditions. The 6.7-inch pOLED display, complemented by Dolby Atmos speakers, promises a top-tier entertainment experience.
Available from April 23, 2025, at a starting price of INR 21,999, the edge60 stylus combines a sleek design with powerful performance. Features include military-grade durability, IP68 water resistance, and the integration of moto AI for personalized, efficient use.
