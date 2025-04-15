CleverTap Expands Capabilities with Rehook.ai Acquisition
CleverTap, a leading engagement and retention platform, has acquired rehook.ai, a Y Combinator-backed startup that specializes in promotions automation. This acquisition enhances CleverTap's offering by integrating analytics, engagement, and promotions into one solution, empowering businesses to boost customer retention through optimized promotional campaigns and AI-driven marketing strategies.
CleverTap, the renowned engagement and retention platform, has announced its acquisition of rehook.ai, a startup nurtured under the Y Combinator umbrella. Rehook.ai is known for its innovative promotions automation solutions, enabling businesses to manage a variety of marketing tools, from referral initiatives to gamification.
This strategic acquisition will enrich CleverTap's customer retention offerings by consolidating analytics, engagement strategies, and promotional tools into a cohesive service. Brands can anticipate enhanced capabilities in creating and optimizing promotional campaigns, ultimately enhancing conversion rates and user retention.
Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of CleverTap, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming rehook.ai onboard. The merger is set to refine CleverTap's engagement ecosystem, allowing businesses to deliver more personalized, data-driven marketing while capturing new cross-selling opportunities across various industries.
