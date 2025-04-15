CleverTap Expands Capabilities with Rehook.ai Acquisition

CleverTap, the renowned engagement and retention platform, has announced its acquisition of rehook.ai, a startup nurtured under the Y Combinator umbrella. Rehook.ai is known for its innovative promotions automation solutions, enabling businesses to manage a variety of marketing tools, from referral initiatives to gamification.

This strategic acquisition will enrich CleverTap's customer retention offerings by consolidating analytics, engagement strategies, and promotional tools into a cohesive service. Brands can anticipate enhanced capabilities in creating and optimizing promotional campaigns, ultimately enhancing conversion rates and user retention.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of CleverTap, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming rehook.ai onboard. The merger is set to refine CleverTap's engagement ecosystem, allowing businesses to deliver more personalized, data-driven marketing while capturing new cross-selling opportunities across various industries.

