Tether Aims for Historic Acquisition: All-Cash Bid for Juventus

Tether has submitted an all-cash offer to acquire the Agnelli family's holding in Juventus, Italy's top football club, marking an ambitious move in the sporting world.

Tether, known for the USDT stablecoin, has already acquired over 10% of Juventus this year. The bid, which has not been priced publicly, could see Tether secure 65.4% of the club's share capital, making it the largest stakeholder ahead of Exor, the Agnelli family's holding firm.

The company proposes a 1 billion euro investment to bolster Juventus if the deal goes through. Despite Tether's overtures, the Agnelli family, historically linked to Juventus since 1923, has not expressed an interest in selling.

