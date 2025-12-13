Left Menu

Tether's Bold Bid for Juventus: A Game-Changing Acquisition

Tether has submitted a proposal to acquire a majority stake in Juventus Football Club from EXOR. The deal would see Tether gain 65.4% of the club's share capital. Should the transaction proceed, Tether plans to invest 1 billion euros into the club's support and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:30 IST
Tether's Bold Bid for Juventus: A Game-Changing Acquisition

Tether has made a significant move in the sports world by submitting a proposal to acquire Juventus Football Club. The offer includes acquiring EXOR's 65.4% shareholding in the club.

If the acquisition proceeds, Tether has committed to investing 1 billion euros to support and develop Juventus, signaling a strong commitment to the club's future success.

This potential transaction could mark a turning point for Juventus, both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025