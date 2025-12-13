Tether's Bold Bid for Juventus: A Game-Changing Acquisition
Tether has submitted a proposal to acquire a majority stake in Juventus Football Club from EXOR. The deal would see Tether gain 65.4% of the club's share capital. Should the transaction proceed, Tether plans to invest 1 billion euros into the club's support and development.
If the acquisition proceeds, Tether has committed to investing 1 billion euros to support and develop Juventus, signaling a strong commitment to the club's future success.
This potential transaction could mark a turning point for Juventus, both on and off the field.
