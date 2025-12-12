Left Menu

Netflix's Challenge: Navigating Antitrust Hurdles in Warner Bros Discovery Acquisition

Netflix's proposed $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery faces regulatory scrutiny, with antitrust experts doubting its justification as a competitive move against YouTube. Despite Netflix's dominance in original content, industry experts argue that its business model and audience differ significantly from YouTube's user-driven platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST
Netflix has announced its intention to acquire Warner Bros Discovery in a $72 billion deal, citing the need to compete with YouTube as a key motivator for the acquisition. However, antitrust experts are questioning this reasoning, noting potential challenges in the regulatory approval process due to differences in business models.

The proposed acquisition, which would combine Netflix's original content strength with HBO Max's offerings, aims to bolster the streaming giant's subscriber base to 428 million. Yet, analysts argue that YouTube's user-generated content and advertising-driven model present a fundamentally different form of competition that regulators may not view as interchangeable.

As the Department of Justice prepares to scrutinize the merger, Netflix faces the challenge of proving that the acquisition won't stifle competition in the streaming market. With past cases showing a strict regulatory stance, Netflix will need to convincingly justify its claims of increased competitiveness and potential consumer benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

