Bahamas Halts SpaceX Rocket Landings After Starship Incident

The Bahamas' government has decided to halt all landings of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets within its territory, as announced on Tuesday. This suspension will remain in place until a thorough post-launch environmental assessment is conducted.

In February, the Caribbean nation had initially approved the landing of 19 SpaceX missions until 2025, subject to regulatory clearance. However, the recent explosion of a SpaceX Starship provides cause for caution as it scattered debris near South Florida and the Bahamas.

The Bahamas assured that the debris contained no toxic materials and posed no significant threat to marine life or water quality. This incident was not linked to the Falcon 9 landings, but has prompted additional scrutiny.

