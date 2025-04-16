Left Menu

Bahamas Halts SpaceX Rocket Landings After Starship Incident

The Bahamas has suspended all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings pending a comprehensive post-launch investigation. This decision follows a SpaceX Starship explosion in space which scattered debris over the Bahamas. The government awaits a full environmental assessment before allowing further landings.

Updated: 16-04-2025 07:20 IST
The Bahamas' government has decided to halt all landings of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets within its territory, as announced on Tuesday. This suspension will remain in place until a thorough post-launch environmental assessment is conducted.

In February, the Caribbean nation had initially approved the landing of 19 SpaceX missions until 2025, subject to regulatory clearance. However, the recent explosion of a SpaceX Starship provides cause for caution as it scattered debris near South Florida and the Bahamas.

The Bahamas assured that the debris contained no toxic materials and posed no significant threat to marine life or water quality. This incident was not linked to the Falcon 9 landings, but has prompted additional scrutiny.

