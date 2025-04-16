TCL CSOT Innovates at TouchTaiwan 2025 with Eco-Friendly E-Paper Displays

TCL CSOT, a global display technology frontrunner, is making waves at TouchTaiwan 2025 in Taipei, China. The company is unveiling its cutting-edge electronic paper display solutions under the APEX brand, renowned for pushing visual experience boundaries with sustainable, eco-friendly designs.

At the exhibition, TCL CSOT is highlighting its 'Forward Together' theme, presenting electronic paper displays that excel in ultra-low power consumption, eye health, and sustainability. The 9.7'' E-paper Table Card exemplifies this innovation, offering a paper-like display and landmark six-month battery life.

From E-Paper Photo Frames to advanced Electronic Paper Phone Cases, TCL CSOT showcases a gamut of products, underscoring its leadership in advanced display solutions and its commitment to creating immersive and sustainable visual experiences in consumer electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)