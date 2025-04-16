Left Menu

TCL CSOT Innovates at TouchTaiwan 2025 with Eco-Friendly E-Paper Displays

TCL CSOT, a leader in display technology, showcased its advanced e-paper display solutions at TouchTaiwan 2025 in Taipei. Under the APEX brand, they presented innovative products with eye protection, low power consumption, and sustainable design, aiming to enhance user experience while advancing eco-friendly display technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:51 IST
TCL CSOT, a global display technology frontrunner, is making waves at TouchTaiwan 2025 in Taipei, China. The company is unveiling its cutting-edge electronic paper display solutions under the APEX brand, renowned for pushing visual experience boundaries with sustainable, eco-friendly designs.

At the exhibition, TCL CSOT is highlighting its 'Forward Together' theme, presenting electronic paper displays that excel in ultra-low power consumption, eye health, and sustainability. The 9.7'' E-paper Table Card exemplifies this innovation, offering a paper-like display and landmark six-month battery life.

From E-Paper Photo Frames to advanced Electronic Paper Phone Cases, TCL CSOT showcases a gamut of products, underscoring its leadership in advanced display solutions and its commitment to creating immersive and sustainable visual experiences in consumer electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

