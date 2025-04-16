Starlink's Expanding Horizons: India's Satellite Internet Revolution

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, held discussions with key representatives from Starlink, aiming to delve deeper into the company's technological platforms and strategic investments within the country.

The meeting, involving Starlink's Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, focused on the future trajectory of satellite internet services in India. Their dialogue highlighted existing local partnerships and plans for further investment.

In a significant development earlier this year, Reliance Jio, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch Starlink in India. Similarly, Bharti Airtel, under telecom magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal, is engaging in a similar venture.

