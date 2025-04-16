Starlink's Expanding Horizons: India's Satellite Internet Revolution
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Starlink executives to discuss the company's existing partnerships and future investment strategies in India. Major telecom players Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have inked agreements with SpaceX to bring satellite internet services to the subcontinent, marking a significant move in India’s connectivity landscape.
- Country:
- India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, held discussions with key representatives from Starlink, aiming to delve deeper into the company's technological platforms and strategic investments within the country.
The meeting, involving Starlink's Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, focused on the future trajectory of satellite internet services in India. Their dialogue highlighted existing local partnerships and plans for further investment.
In a significant development earlier this year, Reliance Jio, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch Starlink in India. Similarly, Bharti Airtel, under telecom magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal, is engaging in a similar venture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starlink
- India
- satellite
- internet
- Commerce
- investment
- SpaceX
- Reliance Jio
- Bharti Airtel
- Piyush Goyal
ALSO READ
Galactic Ventures: SpaceX's Fram2 Mission and Beyond
SpaceX Expands Starlink to Vietnam Amid Tariff Tensions
USAEF-Welligence Alliance Unlocks U.S. Investment in Africa’s Energy Future
Supreme Court Urges SEBI for Greater Transparency in Investment Fund Disclosures
Dreams of Prosperity Crash: African Agriculture's Ill-Fated Investment in Senegal