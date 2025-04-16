Left Menu

Smart Calculators Revolutionize Small Business Management

Praveen Mishra, Founder of Tohands, offers shopkeepers AI-enabled calculators for efficient inventory management. Despite manufacturing challenges, the company secured funding and aims to digitize a million stores. The Tohands Smart Calculator V5 is a hardware-focused solution meeting needs unmet by existing ERP and POS systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Praveen Mishra, the visionary Founder and CEO of Tohands, is pioneering a new era in retail management with his innovative smart calculators. Initially started with partners Satyam Sahu and Shanmuga Vadivel in 2017, the company is now making waves in the small business sector.

The Tohands Smart Calculator V5, which is priced at Rs 3,999, offers a suite of features that include sales tracking, expense management, payment handling, and inventory tracking. The technology seamlessly integrates with barcode scanners and printers and offers remote access for shopkeepers even when they are away.

Gaining traction after appearing on Shark Tank India, Tohands has overcome hurdles like supply constraints to raise Rs 3.5 crore from high-profile investors. Backed by this investment and national attention, Mishra is determined to digitize a million grocery stores, with nearly 10,000 already on board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

