Revolutionizing Private AI: KOGO AI and Qualcomm's Bold Collaboration

KOGO AI teams up with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce a secure, enterprise-grade private AI platform. Designed for high-performance deployments, the partnership leverages modular AI agents and Qualcomm's advanced hardware to serve regulated industries. The platform emphasizes compliance, customization, and robust deployment in various environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:18 IST
KOGO AI and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing a secure, enterprise-grade private AI platform. The collaboration focuses on delivering high-performance and compliant AI solutions for enterprises.

The joint venture combines KOGO AI's modular Agentic Platform, which allows for the deployment of intelligent AI agents, with Qualcomm's advanced Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerators. Key features include over 60 pre-built AI agents for diverse tasks and a strong emphasis on compliance, aligning with standards like HIPAA and GDPR.

This platform targets regulated sectors such as banking, healthcare, and government. Deployment options are versatile, ranging from on-premises to hybrid cloud setups. Early access is underway with general availability slated for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

