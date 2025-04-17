Hermes Bounces Back: Inventory Levels Normalize Amid Expansion

Luxury fashion giant Hermes is poised to bring its inventory levels back to normal, following a significant drop due to high fourth-quarter sales. Executives Eric de Halgouet and Carole Dupont-Pietri have announced plans to restore stock levels within weeks, with leather goods being most affected.

In addition to tackling inventory challenges, Hermes has laid out a growth strategy aimed at adding between 1,000 to 1,500 new employees by 2025. This expansion reflects the company's ambition to strengthen its market position amidst fluctuating demand.

The company remains optimistic about its ability to stabilize inventory and meet consumer demand shortly. According to de Halgouet and Dupont-Pietri, this temporary setback is already being addressed, promising smoother operations moving forward.

