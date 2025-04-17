NIIT Expands Deep Skilling Footprint with iamneo Acquisition

Skills and talent development company NIIT has announced the acquisition of a 70% stake in iamneo, a provider of deep skilling technology training solutions, for approximately Rs 61.3 crore.

According to NIIT's regulatory filing, the purchase involves a primary investment of around Rs 10 crore, with the potential for adjustments pending the finalization of closing details.

Iamneo will now operate as a subsidiary of NIIT, and its founders will maintain their leadership roles. This acquisition enhances NIIT's capability in delivering expansive digital transformation curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)