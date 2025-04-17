Left Menu

Google's Antitrust Struggle: Unraveling Online Ad Dominance

A U.S. judge ruled that Google's control over online advertising markets was illegal, reinforcing federal antitrust actions against Google. This decision might lead to Google divesting its Google Ad Manager. Facing another case regarding its browser and search dominance, Google could be compelled to alter its business strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:14 IST
Google's Antitrust Struggle: Unraveling Online Ad Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has been found to unlawfully dominate two online advertising technology markets, according to a federal judge's ruling on Thursday. This decision marks a significant challenge for the tech giant in an antitrust lawsuit pursued by the U.S. government.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, based in Alexandria, Virginia, issued the ruling which could bolster prosecutors' calls for a division of Google's advertising assets. The U.S. Department of Justice argues that Google should divest parts of its Google Ad Manager, specifically the publisher ad server and ad exchange components. Facing such pressures, Google may encounter two separate court proceedings by 2025 pushing for asset sales or business model modifications, including a trial in Washington aiming to dismantle its Chrome browser dominance and online search practices.

Historically, Google considered selling its ad exchange to satisfy European antitrust concerns, as reported by Reuters. During a three-week trial, the DOJ and multiple states attempted to prove Google's monopolistic control over publisher ad servers, advertiser ad networks, and its efforts in monopolizing ad exchanges—crucial connectors between marketers and advertisers. The prosecution portrayed Google as employing monopolistic strategies like acquiring rivals, confining clients to its ecosystem, and dictating online advertisement transactions. In rebuttal, Google claimed the focus was backward-looking and neglected how digital advertising is evolving with potential competitors like Amazon and Comcast in the modern adscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025