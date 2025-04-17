Google's Advertising Monopoly Faces Unprecedented Judicial Challenge

Alphabet's Google faces legal challenges after a U.S. judge declared its dominance in two online advertising markets illegal. This ruling could lead antitrust prosecutors to seek a breakup of Google's advertising products, setting the stage for a pivotal trial yet to be scheduled.

The decision underscores the impact on rivals, publishers, and consumers due to Google's exclusionary practices. Analysts suggest Google may need to consider proactive divestitures to appease regulatory concerns and unlock shareholder value. This could include spinning off its ad network, Chrome, and Android businesses.

As regulatory pressures mount, investors might witness a recalibration of Google's financial outlook. The court's decision marks a critical moment for Big Tech, with broader implications for the digital advertising sector, potentially reshaping it entirely over the next five years.

