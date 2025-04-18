Left Menu

Intel's Leadership Overhaul: A New Era Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Lip-Bu Tan, newly appointed CEO of Intel, is reshaping the company's leadership. Key chip divisions now report directly to him, marking his first significant change. Sachin Katti has been promoted to CTO and AI chief, succeeding retiring Greg Lavender. Tan aims to reduce management layers to foster innovation.

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is making waves with a strategic overhaul of the semiconductor company's leadership hierarchy. As part of a bold restructuring move, pivotal chip sectors will now report directly to Tan, a stance highlighted in an internal memo disclosed by Reuters.

Notably, Sachin Katti has been elevated to the role of chief technology officer and head of artificial intelligence, succeeding Greg Lavender, who is retiring. This reshuffle is among Tan's initial moves since stepping into the CEO role last month.

Tan aims to dismantle the bureaucratic layers that stifle innovation, urging closer collaboration between top executives and engineers. 'It's crucial to nurture a culture that supports swift decisions and the free germination of ideas,' Tan emphasized, signaling a new chapter for Intel's adaptive journey.

