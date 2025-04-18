Intel's Leadership Overhaul: A New Era Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is making waves with a strategic overhaul of the semiconductor company's leadership hierarchy. As part of a bold restructuring move, pivotal chip sectors will now report directly to Tan, a stance highlighted in an internal memo disclosed by Reuters.

Notably, Sachin Katti has been elevated to the role of chief technology officer and head of artificial intelligence, succeeding Greg Lavender, who is retiring. This reshuffle is among Tan's initial moves since stepping into the CEO role last month.

Tan aims to dismantle the bureaucratic layers that stifle innovation, urging closer collaboration between top executives and engineers. 'It's crucial to nurture a culture that supports swift decisions and the free germination of ideas,' Tan emphasized, signaling a new chapter for Intel's adaptive journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)