AI Revolution: Transforming HR Practices in APAC

In Singapore, SHRM, in collaboration with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), launched a pivotal research report titled 'HR Priorities with AI in the Workplace'. The report offers a comprehensive, data-driven examination of AI's integration into HR practices in the APAC region, with a spotlight on Singapore.

AI is rapidly reshaping the HR landscape, impacting key functions such as recruitment and performance management. While promising significant efficiency gains, the integration of AI into HR processes also raises ethical and implementation challenges that organizations must navigate.

The report, unveiled at the IHRP–SHRM Leadership Dialogue, emphasizes the need for HR professionals to acquire the necessary skills to leverage AI responsibly. As AI becomes crucial to business operations, this report serves as a vital guide for strategic and ethical AI adoption in the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)