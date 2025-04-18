Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming HR Practices in APAC

A groundbreaking report by SHRM and IHRP unveils the transformational impact of AI on HR practices in the APAC region, focusing on Singapore. The report highlights AI’s integration challenges, its transformative role in HR functions like recruitment and performance management, and the ethical considerations it raises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:02 IST
AI Revolution: Transforming HR Practices in APAC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Singapore, SHRM, in collaboration with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), launched a pivotal research report titled 'HR Priorities with AI in the Workplace'. The report offers a comprehensive, data-driven examination of AI's integration into HR practices in the APAC region, with a spotlight on Singapore.

AI is rapidly reshaping the HR landscape, impacting key functions such as recruitment and performance management. While promising significant efficiency gains, the integration of AI into HR processes also raises ethical and implementation challenges that organizations must navigate.

The report, unveiled at the IHRP–SHRM Leadership Dialogue, emphasizes the need for HR professionals to acquire the necessary skills to leverage AI responsibly. As AI becomes crucial to business operations, this report serves as a vital guide for strategic and ethical AI adoption in the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025