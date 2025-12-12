Left Menu

India's cloud data centre capacity reaches 1,280 MW, to grow 4-5 times by 2030: Jitin Prasada

The cloud data centre capacity in India has reached approximately 1,280 MW, largely serving critical sectors such as banking, power and other critical public infrastructure,

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:41 IST
India's cloud data centre capacity reaches 1,280 MW, to grow 4-5 times by 2030: Jitin Prasada
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cloud data centre capacity in India has reached approximately 1,280 MW, largely serving critical sectors such as banking, power and other critical public infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He said that according to estimates, it will grow by 4-5 times by 2030.

The expansion of data centres in the country is being propelled by the growing digitalisation and rapid adoption of AI across both the Government and private sectors, accompanied by the increasing adoption of cloud services. "Global technology companies are already investing significantly in India's AI and data-center ecosystem. Google has announced a USD 15 billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, its largest investment in India, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) is setting up a USD 8.3 billion data center in Maharashtra," Jitin Prasada said.

He further highlighted that India is building a secure, scalable and AI-ready cloud infrastructure to support digital governance, private sector collaboration and citizen empowerment. "The growing demand for cloud services across Government, private and social sectors is driven by the country's digital transformation and increasing use of AI-enabled applications."

To meet the cloud requirements of Government of India, a national cloud infrastructure has been established under the Digital India initiative. The Minister also highlighted the GI Cloud, known as MeghRaj, saying it provides secure, scalable and elastic cloud facilities for delivery of e-Governance services.

He said the salient features of the GI Cloud-MeghRaj include elasticity, scalability, pay per use metering, self service provisioning, rapid deployment of applications, on demand service provisioning, etc. "As on date, 2,170 Ministries/Departments have hosted their cloud-based applications on MeghRaj," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025