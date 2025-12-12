Left Menu

Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Module Production with New 1.5 GW Capacity

Waaree Energies Ltd has enhanced its solar module production by adding 1.5 GW capacity at its Gujarat plant, bringing total capacity to 3 GW. This expansion is part of Waaree's commitment to scale up advanced, locally manufactured solar technologies, thus strengthening its presence in strategic markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:12 IST
Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Module Production with New 1.5 GW Capacity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to its manufacturing capabilities, Waaree Energies Ltd announced the addition of 1.5 GW solar module capacity at its Samakhiali plant in Kutch, Gujarat, on Friday. This expansion increases the plant's annual production capacity to 3 GW.

The development comes on the heels of the company's recent commissioning of two high-efficiency lines, each with a capacity of 750 MW, at the same location. With state-of-the-art automation and stringent quality controls, the facility is now one of Waaree's most advanced manufacturing hubs.

Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of Waaree Energies Ltd, emphasized that this expansion positions the company to better serve strategic markets while adhering to its vision of providing reliable, locally produced solar technology. Waaree Energies, headquartered in Mumbai, is a leader in renewable energy with extensive operations in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025