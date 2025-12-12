Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Module Production with New 1.5 GW Capacity
Waaree Energies Ltd has enhanced its solar module production by adding 1.5 GW capacity at its Gujarat plant, bringing total capacity to 3 GW. This expansion is part of Waaree's commitment to scale up advanced, locally manufactured solar technologies, thus strengthening its presence in strategic markets.
In a significant boost to its manufacturing capabilities, Waaree Energies Ltd announced the addition of 1.5 GW solar module capacity at its Samakhiali plant in Kutch, Gujarat, on Friday. This expansion increases the plant's annual production capacity to 3 GW.
The development comes on the heels of the company's recent commissioning of two high-efficiency lines, each with a capacity of 750 MW, at the same location. With state-of-the-art automation and stringent quality controls, the facility is now one of Waaree's most advanced manufacturing hubs.
Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of Waaree Energies Ltd, emphasized that this expansion positions the company to better serve strategic markets while adhering to its vision of providing reliable, locally produced solar technology. Waaree Energies, headquartered in Mumbai, is a leader in renewable energy with extensive operations in India and abroad.
