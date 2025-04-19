Left Menu

Robots Race in Beijing Half-Marathon: A New Era in Robotics?

In a groundbreaking event in Beijing, humanoid robots raced alongside humans in a half-marathon. This marked the first instance of such participation over a 21-km course. The event showcased robotic advancements, though experts question its industrial relevance. Tiangong Ultra emerged victorious, highlighting China's focus on pioneering robotics and AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:21 IST
Robots Race in Beijing Half-Marathon: A New Era in Robotics?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pioneering event in Beijing, twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of human runners in the Yizhuang half-marathon—marking a first for robots over a 21-km course. Participants ranged in size, showcasing a spectrum of designs from Chinese firms like DroidVP and Noetix Robotics.

Some robots had run trials for weeks prior, reflecting an atmosphere akin to racing car events due to the engineering and navigation challenges involved. Spectator He Sishu, an AI professional, remarked on witnessing the evolution of robots and AI.

Despite some robots like Tiangong Ultra completing the race successfully, others faced difficulties. The event underlines China's drive for innovation in robotics, seeking economic growth, though experts cast doubt on its industrial application value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025