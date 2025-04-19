Robots Race in Beijing Half-Marathon: A New Era in Robotics?

In a pioneering event in Beijing, twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of human runners in the Yizhuang half-marathon—marking a first for robots over a 21-km course. Participants ranged in size, showcasing a spectrum of designs from Chinese firms like DroidVP and Noetix Robotics.

Some robots had run trials for weeks prior, reflecting an atmosphere akin to racing car events due to the engineering and navigation challenges involved. Spectator He Sishu, an AI professional, remarked on witnessing the evolution of robots and AI.

Despite some robots like Tiangong Ultra completing the race successfully, others faced difficulties. The event underlines China's drive for innovation in robotics, seeking economic growth, though experts cast doubt on its industrial application value.

