Synapse 2025: Nucleus Software Launches Future-Ready Fintech Innovations

Mumbai, India - In a clear testament to its leadership in financial technology, Nucleus Software convened industry leaders at Synapse 2025, emphasizing India's standing as a fintech powerhouse.

The event underscored AI's impact on modern finance, with discussions on its role in decision-making, risk intelligence, and customer experience. It also saw the global unveiling of FinnOne Neo® GA 8.5, a significant advancement in digital lending technology. Leaders highlighted the need for institutions to embed AI into their frameworks to stay competitive.

Notably, the dialogue explored how early AI adoption might provide competitive edges in banking. The conference reflected Nucleus Software's ongoing commitment to enhancing financial ecosystems globally and reaffirmed its dedication to innovation and digital transformation in the fintech sector.

