Toshiba Unveils 24TB HDDs Revolutionizing Storage Solutions

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation has launched 24TB models for its N300 and N300 Pro Series HDDs. These models, designed for NAS and private cloud storage, boast higher capacity and advanced features, reflecting Toshiba's commitment to innovation in HDD design for evolving storage demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:14 IST
Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation has announced the release of new 24TB models in its N300 and N300 Pro Series of internal hard disk drives. The expansion allows for 2TB additional capacity over previous 22TB versions, positioning them as ideal solutions for enhanced network-attached storage and private cloud storage.

The N300 Series supports up to 180TB of workload per year with a maximum of 12 drive bays, while the N300 Pro Series handles up to 550TB annually, supporting 24 drive bays. These models operate continuously, featuring a 3.5-inch form factor, 7200rpm speed, and embedded sensors to manage rotational vibrations effectively.

Noriaki Katakura, Division President at Toshiba, highlighted the models' advanced helium-sealed design, which not only sets new standards in storage capacity and density but also improves power efficiency. He emphasized their capability to meet the growing storage demands of NAS applications by efficiently handling larger files. The 24TB models are now available for shipping.

