Left Menu

India's Innovation Surge: From Fragile to Formidable

India has transitioned from a fragile economy to one of the top five globally, excelling in the startup ecosystem, global innovation index, and patent filings. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the nation's growing recognition in talent and innovation at a StartUp Conclave organized by CSIR institutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:01 IST
India's Innovation Surge: From Fragile to Formidable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is swiftly emerging as a powerhouse in innovation and startups, ranking highly in global indexes and patent filings. This transformation was highlighted by Union Minister Jitendra Singh during a recent StartUp Conclave.

Having shed its 'Fragile Five' status, the country's talent is now being globally recognized, a point emphasized by Singh. He underscored the strides made in India's startup ecosystem as it now ranks third globally.

The Minister also pointed to increased government support in science and technology, with a significant rise in the CSIR budget and a push for collaboration between innovation and industry for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025