India's Innovation Surge: From Fragile to Formidable

India is swiftly emerging as a powerhouse in innovation and startups, ranking highly in global indexes and patent filings. This transformation was highlighted by Union Minister Jitendra Singh during a recent StartUp Conclave.

Having shed its 'Fragile Five' status, the country's talent is now being globally recognized, a point emphasized by Singh. He underscored the strides made in India's startup ecosystem as it now ranks third globally.

The Minister also pointed to increased government support in science and technology, with a significant rise in the CSIR budget and a push for collaboration between innovation and industry for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)