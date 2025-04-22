Turnberry's Possible Return: Overcoming Logistical Challenges for The Open
The R&A is considering reinstating Turnberry in Scotland as a host for The Open. The venue, owned by Donald Trump, poses logistical and commercial challenges, particularly infrastructure. Feasibility studies are underway to assess necessary investments. The upcoming edition at Royal Portrush anticipates a record attendance of 278,000 people.
The R&A is open to the idea of bringing The Open back to Turnberry, Scotland, more than a decade since it last hosted the prestigious golf championship. However, Mark Darbon, the chief executive, emphasized that logistical and commercial hurdles need to be addressed first.
Darbon highlighted that feasibility studies are in progress to evaluate the infrastructure and investment needed to make such a move viable. Despite previous decisions post-2021 protests against Trump supporters, the central focus is now on practical challenges, like road and rail connectivity and local accommodations.
While Turnberry's future as a host remains uncertain, the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush marks a significant moment with an anticipated record crowd of 278,000. Darbon reassured fans of Turnberry's excellent course quality, indicating a strong desire to return to the venue eventually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turnberry
- The Open
- R&A
- Donald Trump
- golf
- Scotland
- logistics
- feasibility
- attendance
- sporting event
ALSO READ
Japan Strengthens Maritime Logistics Amid Taiwan Tensions
Welspun One Secures Rs 2,300 Crore for JNPA Logistics Park
Sports Buzz: Golfers Gear Up for Masters, Basketball Surprises Unfold
Tiger Woods Expands Legacy with New Golf Course and Educational Center in Augusta
Teeing Off: Inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship Unveiled