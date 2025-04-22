Turnberry's Possible Return: Overcoming Logistical Challenges for The Open

The R&A is open to the idea of bringing The Open back to Turnberry, Scotland, more than a decade since it last hosted the prestigious golf championship. However, Mark Darbon, the chief executive, emphasized that logistical and commercial hurdles need to be addressed first.

Darbon highlighted that feasibility studies are in progress to evaluate the infrastructure and investment needed to make such a move viable. Despite previous decisions post-2021 protests against Trump supporters, the central focus is now on practical challenges, like road and rail connectivity and local accommodations.

While Turnberry's future as a host remains uncertain, the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush marks a significant moment with an anticipated record crowd of 278,000. Darbon reassured fans of Turnberry's excellent course quality, indicating a strong desire to return to the venue eventually.

