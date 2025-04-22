Left Menu

Turnberry's Possible Return: Overcoming Logistical Challenges for The Open

The R&A is considering reinstating Turnberry in Scotland as a host for The Open. The venue, owned by Donald Trump, poses logistical and commercial challenges, particularly infrastructure. Feasibility studies are underway to assess necessary investments. The upcoming edition at Royal Portrush anticipates a record attendance of 278,000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:01 IST
Turnberry's Possible Return: Overcoming Logistical Challenges for The Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The R&A is open to the idea of bringing The Open back to Turnberry, Scotland, more than a decade since it last hosted the prestigious golf championship. However, Mark Darbon, the chief executive, emphasized that logistical and commercial hurdles need to be addressed first.

Darbon highlighted that feasibility studies are in progress to evaluate the infrastructure and investment needed to make such a move viable. Despite previous decisions post-2021 protests against Trump supporters, the central focus is now on practical challenges, like road and rail connectivity and local accommodations.

While Turnberry's future as a host remains uncertain, the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush marks a significant moment with an anticipated record crowd of 278,000. Darbon reassured fans of Turnberry's excellent course quality, indicating a strong desire to return to the venue eventually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025