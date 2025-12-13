Colombia's Quest for Peace: Clan del Golfo Leaders Face Prison Time

The leaders of Colombia's largest crime group, Clan del Golfo, are set to face prison under a potential agreement with the government, according to chief negotiator Alvaro Jiménez. This move aims to solidify peace talks before the current administration exits next year.

This negotiation is part of President Gustavo Petro's strategy to bring peace to Colombia, ending a long history of conflict. The initial proposal to consider alternative sentences for gang leaders has shifted towards definitive prison terms, following discussions held in Qatar.

The plan involves disarming approximately 9,000 members of the Clan across major regions while ensuring governmental and social presence post-demobilization to prevent other criminal factions from taking control.