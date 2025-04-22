Google's Search Monopoly Challenged in Antitrust Trial
In a Washington antitrust trial, Google has denied OpenAI's request to use its search technology within ChatGPT. The Department of Justice argues Google's search monopoly stifles AI competition. Google maintains its position, stating robust competition with other tech giants. The trial highlights tensions in the tech industry's competitive landscape.
Alphabet's Google declined a request by OpenAI to integrate its search technology within ChatGPT, as revealed during an antitrust trial in Washington, D.C.
An OpenAI executive testified that the organization sought Google's assistance after running into issues with its original search provider, associated with Microsoft's Bing. According to trial emails, Google refused the partnership citing competitive concerns.
The U.S. Department of Justice, alongside state attorneys, alleges that Google's hold on the search engine market creates an unfair advantage, notably impacting AI advancements. Google disputes this, arguing robust competition from tech giants like Meta and Microsoft. The trial underscores ongoing battles over market dominance and fair competition within the tech industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
