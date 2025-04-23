Argentina's Economy Rebounds with 5.7% Growth

Argentina is experiencing an economic rebound, with official data revealing a 5.7% rise in February's economic activity compared to the same period last year.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth, signaling a potential turnaround for Latin America's third-largest economy, which has been grappling with tough fiscal policies.

Implemented by libertarian President Javier Milei, these stringent austerity measures had initially caused significant challenges, but the recent growth suggests a positive shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)