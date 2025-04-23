BMW Embraces AI Integration in China

In a strategic move, German automotive giant BMW has announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new vehicle models in China. This development was revealed by CEO Oliver Zipse during the recent Shanghai auto show, indicating a significant technological advancement for BMW.

Zipse emphasized the rapid progress being made in AI within China, stating that BMW is committed to strengthening its partnerships in the region. The integration of DeepSeek's AI technologies signals BMW's dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and adapting to regional advancements.

Starting later this year, BMW aims to incorporate DeepSeek's AI capabilities into its vehicles, marking a new era of technological innovation and collaboration for the automotive industry in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)