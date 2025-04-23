Oversight Board Challenges Meta on Content Moderation Changes

The Oversight Board of Meta Platforms has issued a stern critique of the social media giant following a January policy change that relaxed fact-checking and eased discussions on sensitive topics like immigration and gender identity.

This board, although funded by Meta, operates independently, raising concerns about potential negative impacts of the swift policy shifts enacted soon after former President Donald Trump commenced his second term. In its inaugural rulings post-January changes, the board directed Meta to either uphold controversial posts or remove content deemed offensive, such as posts with racist language.

Meta welcomed the decisions supporting free expression but did not address the rulings demanding content removal. The company’s Januaary strategy included ending its U.S. fact-checking scheme and easing restrictions, a move applauded by some conservatives who had criticized its previous stringent moderation. Moreover, Meta promises continual commitment to its Oversight Board, bolstering the board’s independence by securing annual funding through 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)