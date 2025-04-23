Left Menu

Oversight Board Challenges Meta on Content Moderation Changes

Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board criticized the company's January policy overhaul, which reduced fact-checking and lessened restrictions on contentious topics. The board urged assessment of potential adverse effects and made 17 recommendations. Meta responded by affirming its commitment to free expression and the board's continued funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:34 IST
Oversight Board Challenges Meta on Content Moderation Changes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Oversight Board of Meta Platforms has issued a stern critique of the social media giant following a January policy change that relaxed fact-checking and eased discussions on sensitive topics like immigration and gender identity.

This board, although funded by Meta, operates independently, raising concerns about potential negative impacts of the swift policy shifts enacted soon after former President Donald Trump commenced his second term. In its inaugural rulings post-January changes, the board directed Meta to either uphold controversial posts or remove content deemed offensive, such as posts with racist language.

Meta welcomed the decisions supporting free expression but did not address the rulings demanding content removal. The company’s Januaary strategy included ending its U.S. fact-checking scheme and easing restrictions, a move applauded by some conservatives who had criticized its previous stringent moderation. Moreover, Meta promises continual commitment to its Oversight Board, bolstering the board’s independence by securing annual funding through 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025