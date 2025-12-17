Left Menu

Massive Military Policy Overhaul Gains Bipartisan Support, Sparks Controversy

The Senate passed a $901 billion defense bill, boosting troop pay and requiring videos of naval strikes near Venezuela. It repeals old war authorizations and cuts diversity initiatives, while ensuring troop presence in Europe. The bill faces criticism for waiving aircraft location broadcasting requirements, linked to a deadly crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:47 IST
The U.S. Senate has approved a sweeping $901 billion defense policy package. Garnering rare bipartisan support, the bill authorizes a 3.8% pay raise for troops and demands the release of videos related to naval strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters near Venezuela.

Despite the White House's backing, the legislation has sparked controversy. It maintains troop levels in Europe, provides military aid to Ukraine, and repeals longstanding war authorizations. Additionally, it controversially allows waivers for military aircraft to operate without locating broadcasts, a practice implicated in a deadly crash.

The bill also reflects the Trump administration's focus on Central and South America and includes contentious cuts to military diversity programs. Lawmakers hope enhanced oversight and strategic refocusing will boost U.S. military innovations and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

