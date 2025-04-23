Left Menu

EU Antitrust Battle: Big Tech Faces Massive Fines Amidst U.S. Tensions

EU antitrust regulators have imposed significant fines on Apple and Meta for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The European Union aims to curb Big Tech's influence despite potential retaliation, including tariffs, from the U.S. Companies like Google and X might be next in line for sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European antitrust regulators have issued unprecedented fines under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), targeting Apple and Meta for non-compliance, with penalties totaling 700 million euros. Regulators have made it clear that tech giants must adhere to European laws, regardless of U.S. objections including proposed tariffs.

The ongoing regulatory push by the EU has invited speculation about potential U.S. countermeasures, but EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera is resolute in enforcing the DMA. The European Commission is keen to demonstrate its authority, even considering forcing technology giant Google to divest parts of its adtech business.

Despite the Trump administration's criticisms, the EU remains committed to its regulatory path. This determination underscores the complex balancing act between enforcing digital competition laws and maintaining international trade relations, as European lawmakers encourage firm adherence to the DMA's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

