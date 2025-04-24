Left Menu

TencentDB for PostgreSQL: Redefining Database Management with Unmatched Efficiency and Security

TencentDB for PostgreSQL has introduced advanced security and operational enhancements. New features include data encryption, logical replication failover, batch I/O optimizations, and enterprise-grade security auditing. These upgrades aim to maximize resource efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen compliance with international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:32 IST
TencentDB for PostgreSQL: Redefining Database Management with Unmatched Efficiency and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

TencentDB for PostgreSQL is setting a new standard in database management with its latest release, boasting an array of security and performance enhancements.

The database system now includes comprehensive security measures such as data encryption and process monitoring to ensure compliance with international standards. Core upgrades include enhanced logical replication and optimized performance for higher efficiency under high concurrency.

Tencent Cloud's bespoke solutions further diversify operational capabilities, offering advanced auditing options and multi-tenant resource management tailored for varied scenarios. With these advancements, TencentDB aims to balance performance costs while ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025