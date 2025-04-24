Unveiling Tomorrow's Factory Floors: DMTX and FACTEQ 2025
The upcoming DMTX 2025 and FACTEQ 2025 expos will feature around 250 exhibitors across two expansive halls in New Delhi. Showcasing cutting-edge technologies in machine tools and modern factory equipment, these events aim to advance manufacturing in India, fostering collaboration and growth for regional industries.
The Delhi Machine Tool & Manufacturing Technology Expo (DMTX 2025) and Factory Equipment Expo (FACTEQ 2025) are set to dazzle the North Indian industrial scene this May. Organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), these expos will span approximately 15,000 square meters at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, welcoming an estimated 15,000 visitors.
DMTX 2025 will feature cutting-edge metalworking machinery and technologies, while FACTEQ 2025 will spotlight modern factory solutions, including material handling and logistics. "These events are crucial for MSMEs to sharpen their competitive edge," noted Rajendra S. Rajamane, IMTMA President.
IMTMA's Director General, Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, emphasized the expos' role in bringing technological advancements to North India's doorstep. "These platforms are invaluable for ensuring India's manufacturing sector remains future-ready," he stated. Participants can get more information and register at mtx.co.in and facteq.in.
(With inputs from agencies.)
