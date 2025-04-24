Left Menu

Unveiling Tomorrow's Factory Floors: DMTX and FACTEQ 2025

The upcoming DMTX 2025 and FACTEQ 2025 expos will feature around 250 exhibitors across two expansive halls in New Delhi. Showcasing cutting-edge technologies in machine tools and modern factory equipment, these events aim to advance manufacturing in India, fostering collaboration and growth for regional industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:06 IST
Unveiling Tomorrow's Factory Floors: DMTX and FACTEQ 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Delhi Machine Tool & Manufacturing Technology Expo (DMTX 2025) and Factory Equipment Expo (FACTEQ 2025) are set to dazzle the North Indian industrial scene this May. Organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), these expos will span approximately 15,000 square meters at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, welcoming an estimated 15,000 visitors.

DMTX 2025 will feature cutting-edge metalworking machinery and technologies, while FACTEQ 2025 will spotlight modern factory solutions, including material handling and logistics. "These events are crucial for MSMEs to sharpen their competitive edge," noted Rajendra S. Rajamane, IMTMA President.

IMTMA's Director General, Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, emphasized the expos' role in bringing technological advancements to North India's doorstep. "These platforms are invaluable for ensuring India's manufacturing sector remains future-ready," he stated. Participants can get more information and register at mtx.co.in and facteq.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025