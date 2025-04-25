Left Menu

Cantor Equity Partners' Crypto Surge: A New Bitcoin Proxy Emerges

Cantor Equity Partners' stocks soared by 29% driven by retail interest in a $3.6 billion crypto venture. Their Twenty One Capital initiative, tied with SoftBank, Tether, and Bitfinex, could offer a new avenue for bitcoin exposure without direct ownership, gaining attraction as a potential successor to the Strategy boom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:26 IST
Shares of Cantor Equity Partners jumped 29% on Friday, fueled by an upswing in retail investor interest eager to ride the bitcoin wave. This buoyed performance continued from the firm's previous session, showcasing a robust demand that placed Cantor's stock among the top nine most-discussed on Stocktwits.com.

The excitement stems from Cantor's announcement of a major $3.6 billion venture, dubbed Twenty One Capital, aimed at establishing itself as a leading publicly traded bitcoin-holding entity. This model allows investors to gain cryptocurrency exposure indirectly, a trend popularized by Michael Saylor's Strategy, whose shares saw meteoric rises since its focus shift to bitcoin back in 2020.

Twenty One Capital has formed partnerships with notable names such as SoftBank, Tether, and Bitfinex, enhancing its credibility. While Strategy balances a small business software unit, Cantor Equity's new initiative positions itself as a 'pure play' bitcoin enterprise, offering potentially superior investment prospects according to market observers.

